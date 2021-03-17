Vaccine appointments now available at state-run site at Ulster County fairgrounds

Appointments to receive a Covid-19 vaccine are now available at the new state-run site that will open Friday, March 19 at the Ulster County Fairgrounds, 249 Libertyville Road, New Paltz.

To make an appointment, visit the state’s Am I Eligible site.

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan said yesterday that the hours for the site would be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., tentatively.

“The state-run site will mean a dramatic increase in vaccine availability in Ulster County and that is a big deal,” said Ryan. “It will mean access to lifesaving vaccines to many more residents more rapidly.”

The vaccine type will be Pfizer, as with the other state-run sites.

Until now, no state-run distribution site has been located between Westchester and Albany.

Currently, anyone age 60 or older can be vaccinated, and today, new categories of workers became eligible, including government employees, nonprofit workers, and essential building service workers. See a full list of the groups covered by the phased rollout here.

In other vaccine-related news, Ulster County will be moving its main point of distribution site to the former Best Buy store at the Hudson Valley Mall tomorrow. To get on the wait list to make an appointment, go here.