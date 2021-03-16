State-run vaccination site at Ulster fairgrounds set to open Friday

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan said today that the new state-run Covid-19 vaccination site at the Ulster County Fairgrounds in New Paltz is tentatively scheduled to open this Friday, March 19.

Hours, again tentative, would be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Appointments when available will be made through the state’s Am I Eligible page.

“The state-run site will mean a dramatic increase in vaccine availability in Ulster County and that is a big deal,” said Ryan. “It will mean access to lifesaving vaccines to many more residents more rapidly.”

Ryan said the details of the state-run site are “in flux” but he wanted to provide residents with the information he’s be told.

The fairgrounds are located at 249 Libertyville Road, New Paltz.

Ryan also discussed the county’s main point of distribution, which is moving from Kingston High School to the former Best Buy location at the Hudson Valley Mall in the town of Ulster. He said the new location offers more parking, better accessibility, and the potential for more doses per day- from 1500 at Kingston High School to 2500 at Best Buy.

To sign up for an appointment, visit vaccinateulster.com.

Ryan said just under 25 percent (44,252) of the county’s population has received at least one dose and 10.5 percent (18,727) have received a full series.