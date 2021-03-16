Police: Saugerties man stole ATV from Stewart’s parking lot

On September 4, 2020 Saugerties Police responded to a report of an ATV that had been stolen from the parking lot at the Stewart’s store located at 356 Route 212 in the Town of Saugerties.

At that time, the complainant reported to officers that he had parked his ATV in the parking lot of Stewart’s and then walked over to McDonald’s. While at McDonald’s, the complainant reported that he observed a group of unknown males put the ATV in the bed of a pickup truck, then drive off.

Following an investigation, officers identified 19-year-old Craig Laurey of Saugerties as one of the individuals involved in the theft. On March 12, the investigating officer interviewed Laurey about the theft, at which time police say Laurey admitted to his involvement in stealing the ATV. Laurey was taken into custody, processed on the felony of third-degree grand larceny, and then released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on March 31.

The investigation is continuing and further arrests are pending.