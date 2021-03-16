Local municipalities to receive Rescue Plan funding

The $1.9 trillion American Plan passed earlier this month includes over $70 million in local government funding for Ulster County.

According to a release from Senator Chuck Schumer’s office, the funds can be used for the following purposes:

Costs associated with responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, including but not limited to, assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality.

To support workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency by providing premium pay to eligible workers or by providing grants to eligible employers that have eligible workers who perform essential work.

To cover revenue losses caused by the COVID-19 public health emergency.

To make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.

Here is a breakdown of how much each municipality will receive:

Ulster County $34.44 million

City of Kingston: $18.66 million

Denning: $60,000

Esopus: $960,000

Gardiner: $610,000

Hardenburgh: $30,000

Hurley: $660,000

Town of Kingston: $100,000

Lloyd: $1.15 million

Marbletown: $600,000

Marlborough: $940,000

New Paltz: $1.54 million

Olive: $470,000

Plattekill: $1.12 million

Rochester: $790,000

Rosendale: $630,000

Saugerties: $2.09 million

Shandaken: $320,000

Shawangunk: $1.52 million

Ulster: $1.38 million

Wawarsing: $1.38 million

Woodstock: $630,000

Elected officials will be discussing how to go about allocating these funds to local priorities in the coming weeks and months. Stay tuned to Hudson Valley One for coverage of those decisions as they are made.