Letter: Woodstock food pantry needs a new home

The Good Neighbor Food Pantry of Woodstock must now find a new home. We will only be to afford to stay at the Woodstock Reformed Church until next March (through very generous local anonymous donors who helped us cover the more than four times our current rent increase of over $8,000).

This forces us to find a new home and so we appeal to the public. If anyone knows of or hears of a place in town we can rent, lease, or better yet a landowner who is willing to donate a small piece of land to us, please contact me at P.O. Box 619, Woodstock, N.Y. 12498. We want to have a small piece of land we can drop a 700 square foot brads barn on, add electric, a 1/2 bathroom and divide it into a storage and a distribution room.

Our Pantry is a 501(c)3 charity, all-volunteer organization that feeds over 30,000 people a year regardless of their age, creed, color, or living circumstances. We feed the homeless, unemployed, underemployed, poor, working poor, elderly, infirm, sick, and those who are affected by the horror of Covid-19 without exception.

Advertisement

We have been delivering boxes of food to those in need throughout the Covid-19 pandemic with the wonderful kindness of Woodstock Supervisor Bill McKenna and some of the Woodstock town employees and other volunteers.

We are looking for a location that is close to the center of Woodstock. We have five freezers and one refrigerator and can pay for our electric and water usage. We were housed in the Woodstock Reformed Church since 1990. Now we must get out by March of 2022. We will be starting a GoFundMe campaign to try and raise the funds to find or build a new home. We appeal to our community to help us so stay tuned and thank you to all who have helped us over the last 31 years we were at the WRC. We could not have done it without the kindness and generosity of those who helped us all of this time. We are reminded of scripture from Matthew 25:35-46, Matthew 6:24, Proverbs 22:9, and Proverbs 14:31. With tremendous gratitude to Josh Bode and the WRC as well as the Woodstock community at large. From all of us at the Good Neighbor Food Pantry of Woodstock with love and respect,

Bill McKnight

President of the Board of Directors

Good Neighbor Food Pantry of Woodstock NY

16 Tinker Street