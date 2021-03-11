Poughkeepsie man arrested for drug possession and stolen gun

On Wednesday, March 10, New York State Police arrested Jamek R. Atkins, 20, of Poughkeepsie, on the following felony charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2 nd degree

degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5 th degree

degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th degree

At approximately 12:30 a.m., troopers conducted a traffic stop of a 2012 Hyundai sedan on State Route 9 in the town of Poughkeepsie. Investigation found one of the passengers, Jamek Atkins, was in illegal possession of a Springfield Armory XDS .45 handgun, and approximately 3.2 grams of cocaine. Further investigation discovered the handgun had been reported stolen out of South Carolina.

Atkins was arraigned before the town of Poughkeepsie Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail, $100,000 secure bond, or $200,000 partially secure bond.

Advertisement

Atkins is next scheduled to appear before the court on March 12 at 9 a.m.