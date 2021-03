Garvan and Leonie McCloskey, owners of Garvan’s Irish Gastropub, located at Locust Lawn next to the New Paltz Golf Course, just signed a long-term lease to run a new American-styled bar and restaurant where the Upstairs on 9 bistro used to be . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.