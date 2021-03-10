Entrance to New York State Thruway at Saugerties to have traffic light

Village of Saugerties special projects coordinator Alex Wade reported that the New York Department of Transportation has approved the installation of a traffic signal at the southbound entrance to the New York State Thruway at Saugerties. “They say they will have it upgraded by fall,” Wade said.

The Thruway Authority will begin working on the new traffic signal this spring. While the authority had considered a roundabout at the Thruway exit as a preferred solution to traffic problems, “they decided it would be too expensive,” said Wade.