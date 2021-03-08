Kingston hospital expansion makes progress

On Thursday, March 4, construction workers placed the final steel beam atop the $92.9 million, 127,000-square-foot expansion of WMCHealth’s HealthAlliance Hospital: Mary’s Avenue Campus in a “topping-off” ceremony.

The beam was adorned with the signatures of HealthAlliance workforce members, volunteers, donors and other community members.

Construction is expected to be completed in spring 2022.

The expansion includes:

A new, two-story, 79,000-square-foot building adjoining the current facility, as well as the renovation of 48,000 square feet of space within the existing hospital.

A newly-constructed 25,000-square-foot emergency care center

A newly-constructed intensive care unit

A new cardiovascular lab capable of interventional procedures.

A newly-constructed family maternity center with ultramodern labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum rooms.

A new imaging department

New laboratory and pharmacy

HealthAlliance currently has two hospital campuses in Kingston, on Mary’s Avenue and Broadway. Redeveloping the Mary’s Avenue campus is the first component two phrase project; the second involves consolidating all hospital services to the Mary’s Avenue Campus and converting the Broadway Campus into a “walkable health village,” which will consist of, “preventative and primary healthcare services, as well as healthy lifestyle counseling, in one convenient location.”

The combined construction on the two HealthAlliance campuses is expected to cost $134.9 million, with $88.8 million coming from the New York State Capital Restructuring Financing Program. The balance will come from WMCHealth, HealthAlliance and a capital fundraising campaign.