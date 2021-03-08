High-speed pursuit in Ulster ends in crash; marijuana found in car

On Sunday, March 7, at approximately 5 p.m., a state trooper from the Ellenville barracks observed a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu traveling east on State Route 52 “in violation of several vehicle and traffic laws,” according to a release. When the trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled, reaching speeds of 120 miles per hour.

The trooper discontinued the pursuit for safety reasons.

The trooper continued to patrol the area when he observed the same vehicle had crashed into a guide rail. Ulster County Sheriffs were already on the scene. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Michael L. Wright, 32, of the town of Wallkill. A search of the vehicle yielded 313 grams (11oz) of marijuana. Further investigation revealed that Wright was driving on a suspended license. He was charged with:

Criminal Possession of Marijuana 3rd degree

Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd degree

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 2nd degree

Reckless Endangerment 2nd degree, Reckless Driving

Wright was also issued 14 traffic tickets.

Wright was given an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Wawarsing Court on March 12, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Troopers learned that Wright was in violation of his parole, and he was remanded to Ulster County Jail where he was remanded without bail.