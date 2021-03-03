New Paltz man arrested on heroin charge after out-of-gas car attracts police attention

A 25-year-old New Paltz man and 19-year-old New Jersey woman were arrested for possession of heroin after running out of gas on State Route 6 in Woodbury.

Driver Tristan Scragg, 25, of New Paltz, told the state police sergeant that noticed his disabled 2003 Mercedes Benz C-230 on the shoulder that he ran out of gas. While speaking with both the operator and passenger of the vehicle, Alba Figueiras, 19, from Kenilworth, NJ, another trooper arrived to assist.

Investigation revealed that the vehicle Scragg was driving had an expired registration. Police later determined that both Scragg and Figueiras were in possession of heroin and hypodermic needles. Police said Scragg attempted to destroy items in his shoes that were later determined to be heroin.

Scragg and Figueira were both charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Scragg was additionally charged with felony tampering with physical evidence.

Both issued appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Woodbury Court on March 24.