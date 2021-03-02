Ulster sheriff hires first woman jail superintendent

Evelyn P. Mallard was sworn in yesterday as the new Ulster County Jails superintendent, the first woman to hold that position.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, Colonel Evelyn Mallard has over 33 years of combined law enforcement experience; 30 years with the New York State Police and three years with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. She joined the New York State Police in 1986. During her 30 years of service she attained the ranks of sergeant, lieutenant, captain, and major, retiring in 2016 as the director of training of the State Police Academy. During her tenure she was a field training officer, an academy instructor, an EEO counselor. Mallard is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the DCJS Law Enforcement Executive Institute, and holds a BA in accounting from St. Thomas Aquinas College, and a Master’s in public administration from Marist College. She is also an adjunct professor, teaching Criminal Justice at SUNY Rockland.

The former superintendent, Colonel Jerome John, the first African-American superintendent of jails in Ulster County, retired on Friday, February 26 after nearly two years of service to the county and over 35 years of service in law enforcement.

The superintendent of jails is the head of the corrections division, which is part of the Sheriff’s Office.