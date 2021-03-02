Hudson Valley lawmaker calls on Cuomo to resign

State Senator Mike Martucci (R- New Hampton), whose district includes parts of Ulster, Orange and Delaware counties, and all of Sullivan County, today called on Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment.

Martucci said the existence of three claims of sexual harassment and the governor’s statement that his behavior was “playful” prompted the call for resignation. “Had the Governor taken the sexual harassment course mandated by his own administration, he would know that the key issue is not the intent of the harasser but the perspective of the victim,” reads a statement from Martucci. “In this case, all three survivors have been clear that they felt scared, offended, and overwhelmed by the Governor’s unwanted attention. Given all of this, Governor Cuomo must resign immediately and put an end to this – the latest in a long line of embarrassing Albany scandals.”

Democrats have also called on the governor to resign, including six state lawmakers and a congresswoman.