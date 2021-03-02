Hudson Valley lawmaker calls on Cuomo to resign

State Senator Mike Martucci (R- New Hampton), whose district includes parts of Ulster, Orange and Delaware counties, and all of Sullivan County, today called on Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment.
Martucci said the existence of three claims of sexual harassment and the governor’s statement that his behavior was “playful” prompted the call for resignation. “Had the Governor taken the sexual harassment course mandated by his own administration, he would know that the key issue is not the intent of the harasser but the perspective of the victim,” reads a statement from Martucci. “In this case, all three survivors have been clear that they felt scared, offended, and overwhelmed by the Governor’s unwanted attention. Given all of this, Governor Cuomo must resign immediately and put an end to this – the latest in a long line of embarrassing Albany scandals.”
Democrats have also called on the governor to resign, including six state lawmakers and a congresswoman.
The Republicans asking Cuomo to resign have some nerve after backing a president for 4 years who had about 15 women who accused him of sexual harassment & more.
A very good point!
When will GOP politicians be held to the same standards of behavior? The Democratic Party enforces a zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment, leading to the abrupt loss of effective leaders such as Al Franken, while Republicans allow scummy abusers like “Gym” Jordan, Brett Kavanaugh and the former president himself to go on their merry way. The hypocrisy is sickening.
Jen Metzger managed to accomplish an incredible amount of positive progress, useful to her constituents, during her all-too-brief two years in the State Senate. Is this the best that Martucci can come up with? Pandering to the rabid anti-Cuomo faction?