Saugerties police arrest man following road rage incident

On Saturday, January 23 at 3:31 p.m.., Saugerties Police responded to the area of 33 Sparling Road in the for a report of a hit and run motor vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, officers interviewed the victim who said that a white SVU struck his vehicle while attempting to pass it. The victim said both stopped their vehicles and the driver of the SUV and a second person confronted the victim. The driver of the SUV reportedly grabbed the victim in an aggressive and threatening manner while yelling. When the victim stated he was calling the police, the two men reportedly got back into the SUV and fled.

Yesterday afternoon, Saugerties Police arrested and charged Keith J. Tambasco, 35, of Ravena, after an investigation concluded he was the driver of the SUV. Tambasco was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash and second-degree harassment.

Tambasco was processed and then released on a police appearance ticket returnable to the town of Saugerties Justice Court on March 3.