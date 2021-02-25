Dutchess County man arrested for forcible sexual abuse

On February 17, New York State Police from the Poughkeepsie barracks in conjunction with the Dutchess County Child Advocacy Center arrested Matthew R. McClay, 23, of Pleasant Valley, on the following charges:

Sex Abuse Forcible Compulsion in the 1 st degree

degree Reckless Endangerment in the 1 st degree

degree Sex Abuse in the 2 nd degree

degree Two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Unlawful Dealing with a Child in the 1st degree

Following an investigation by the State Police and the Dutchess County Child Advocacy Center, a warrant was granted by the Dutchess County Court for the search of a residence on Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley. Evidence was discovered leading to the arrest of Matthew McClay for using a firearm and alcoholic beverages to facilitate the forcible sexual abuse of a victim under the age of fourteen.

McClay was arraigned in Pleasant Valley Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail, $40,000 bond, or $80,000 partially secure bond.