Ulster County vaccine town hall on Thursday, 2/25

A town hall panel presentation dealing with the common concerns about the coronavirus vaccine will be held Thursday, February 25 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Participants can ask questions on Facebook Live and panelists will answer them as they come in.
Panelists include members of the Ulster County Vaccine Distribution coalition: County Executive Pat Ryan, Dr. Marc Tack, Rev. James Childs, Dr. Martha and Sánchez. Moderated by Mariel Fiori with live interpretation into Spanish on Radio Kingston Facebook page.
The panel will air live on Radio Kingston, WKNY 1490 AM, 107.9 FM, RadioKingston.org, and on the Ulster County Facebook page.