Ulster County Democrats endorse candidates for 2021 elections

On Thursday, February 18, members of the Ulster County Democratic Committee held an online convention to endorse candidates for New York State Supreme Court Justice, Ulster County Comptroller, Ulster County Clerk, Ulster County Legislators and New York State Judicial Delegates.

The UCDC endorses the following candidates for election in 2021:

• Kevin R. Bryant for New York Supreme Court Justice, 3rd Judicial District

• David Gandin for New York Supreme Court Justice, 3rd Judicial District

• March Gallagher for Ulster County Comptroller

• Nina Postupack for Ulster County Clerk

• Aaron Levine for Ulster County Legislator District 1 (parts of Town of Saugerties)

• John Schoonmaker for Ulster County Legislator District 2 (parts of Town of Saugerties and Village of Saugerties)

• Arick Manocha for Ulster County Legislator District 3 (parts of Town of Saugerties and Town of Ulster)

• Brian Cahill for Ulster County Legislator District 4 (Town of Kingston and parts of Town of Ulster)

• Abe Uchitelle for Ulster County Legislator District 5 (parts of City of Kingston)

• David Donaldson for Ulster County Legislator District 6 (parts of City of Kingston)

• Peter Criswell for Ulster County Legislator District 7 (parts of City of Kingston)

• Laura Petit for Ulster County Legislator District 8 (parts of Town of Esopus)

• Gary Pregno for Ulster County Legislator District 10 (Parts of Town of Lloyd and parts of Town of Marlborough)

• Marisa McClinton for Ulster County Legislator District 12 (Town of Plattekill)

• Andrew Domenech for Ulster County Legislator District 13 (parts of Town of Shawangunk)

• John Gavaris for Ulster County Legislator District 15 (parts of Town of Wawarsing and Village of Ellenville)

• Tracey Bartels for Ulster County Legislator District 16 (Town of Gardiner and parts of Town of Shawangunk)

• Theresa Paras for Ulster County Legislator District 17 (parts of Town of New Paltz and parts of Town of Esopus)

• Eric Stewart for Ulster County Legislator District 18 (parts of Town of Hurley and parts of Town of Marbletown)

• Manna Jo Greene for Ulster County Legislator District 19 (parts of Town of Marbletown and Town of Rosendale)

• Eve Walter for Ulster County Legislator District 20 (parts of Town of New Paltz and Village of New Paltz)

• Chris Hewitt for Ulster County Legislator District 21 (Town of Rochester and parts of Town of Wawarsing)

• Kathy Nolan for Ulster County Legislator District 22 (Towns of Denning, Hardenburgh, Olive and Shandaken)

• Jonathan Heppner for Ulster County Legislator District 23 (Town of Woodstock and parts of Town of Hurley)

36 candidates for Judicial Delegate/Alternate were also endorsed to attend the Democratic Party’s 3rd Judicial District nominating convention to be held in August. The 3rd Judicial District spans seven counties: Albany, Columbia, Greene, Rensselaer, Schoharie, Sullivan and Ulster.

“We are excited to endorse a terrific slate of candidates this year — these are members of our community who are truly dedicated to improving the lives of the people of Ulster County, and beyond,” said Ulster County Democratic Committee Chair, Kelleigh McKenzie. “Last year’s historic voter turnout brought new levels of civic engagement in the county. We’ll be building on that momentum with a vibrant campaign, reaching out to voters to hear their priorities and developing solutions that bring positive change.”

Election Day is on Tuesday, November 2 this year. To find out your county legislative district, visit: https://legislature.ulstercountyny.gov/legislature/find-legislator. To volunteer with Ulster County Democrats and get involved, please send an email to info@ulstercountydemocrats.com,