New Paltz police officer terminated; said to have violated “last chance” agreement

Robert Sisco is no longer a New Paltz police officer. Town council members have determined that Sisco violated the terms of a “last chance” agreement, and are exercising their right under that agreement to terminate the officer. This may not be the end of the line, though, because Sisco is signaling a desire to appeal -- which is also a right that’s described in the agreement . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.