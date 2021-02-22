Kingston soccer fans raise funds for Special Olympics

Though the Covid-19 pandemic put the kibosh on the 2020 soccer season for Kingston Stockade FC, it didn’t stop the enthusiasm of its celebrated supporters group, the Dutch Guard. The most celebrated Stockade backers of all have continued showing their support for the club, most recently taking part in the 23rd annual Fishkill Polar Plunge, a fundraiser for Special Olympics New York . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.