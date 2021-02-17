When will Ulster County residents be vaccinated?

Vaccine appointments are about as scarce as rolls of toilet paper were last year. Still, each week Ulster County has been receiving more than 1000 doses through the state and the federal government recently started sending doses directly to pharmacies. Eventually, anyone who wants a vaccine will have the opportunity to get one. But when?

Last week, Ulster County released projections, assuming the current rate of supply. That is a conservative assumption, given that it’s widely expected the production will increase significantly by spring.)

Here is the chart:

Here it is in text form:

Group Red – Residents over the age of 75 with a qualifying health condition, and 1B essential workers with an underlying condition. Estimated time for vaccination: April.

– Residents over the age of 75 with a qualifying health condition, and 1B essential workers with an underlying condition. Estimated time for vaccination: April. Group Orange – Residents ages 65 to 74 with an underlying health condition, and essential workers without an underlying health condition. Estimated time for vaccination: June.

– Residents ages 65 to 74 with an underlying health condition, and essential workers without an underlying health condition. Estimated time for vaccination: June. Group Yellow – Adults (all ages) with a qualifying health condition, and 65 + without qualifying health condition. Estimated time for vaccination: October.

– Adults (all ages) with a qualifying health condition, and 65 + without qualifying health condition. Estimated time for vaccination: October. Group Green– Any other priority group as directed by the New York State Department of Health. Estimated time for vaccination: TBD.

Ulster County residents seeking vaccines of any age or who have underlying health conditions (full list of qualifying conditions) can be vaccinated at one of two county-run vaccination sites. You can sign up for the county’s vaccine notification list here. You’ll receive regular email updates and, when eligible and doses are available, info on how to make an appointment. Residents over the age of 65 who do not have a qualifying condition are directed to seek vaccinations through local pharmacies. More info here.