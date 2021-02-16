Public meetings scheduled on new Kingston/Ulster park along Hudson

Scenic Hudson is working with New York State Parks and the Palisades Interstate Park Commission to create Hudson Cliffs State Park (formerly known as Quarry Waters Park) — the first state park in the city of Kingston and town of Ulster.
A series of “virtual community conversations” are scheduled for the next week with aim to help participants:
- Learn about the land, its nature and history
- See ideas for transforming scarred former industrial areas into vibrant public spaces
- Offer ideas for the future park
Here are the registration links along with dates and times for the sessions
Thursday, February 18, 6:30-7:30 pm (Registration Closed)
Saturday, February 20, 10:00-11:00 am
Thursday, February 24, 6:30-7:30 pm (Spanish only)
Some more info from hudsoncliffsparkinfo.org.
Scenic Hudson acquired this magnificent 520-acre landscape because of its outstanding potential to benefit residents of and visitors to the City of Kingston and Town of Ulster:
- Its remarkable diversity of natural features makes this an ideal place for people of all ages and cultures to connect with wildlife and the inspiring power of the Hudson River.
- The ways indigenous cultures previously relied on this land for sustenance offer lessons in environmental stewardship.
- It will host a key segment of the Kingston Greenline Trail, connecting Kingston Point Beach with East Kingston, and one of the few places where the 750-mile Empire State Trail will connect directly with the Hudson River.
- It offers opportunities for a range of outdoor experiences—from intimate hikes and family gatherings to larger community events.
- Its complex industrial history and extraordinary geologic bedrock provides an ideal opportunity to explore the important role the Hudson Valley played in New York State’s development.
- Thinking forward, the park can become an even greater economic asset to local communities and support residents’ livelihoods by attracting visitors to complementary revenue-generating activities appropriate to the land’s significant conservation values.
Exciting features include over one-mile of Hudson River shoreline; river overlooks affording breathtaking vistas; over 17 unique habitats (including woods, wetlands, and a dramatic cliff and ridgeline); historic remnants of the brickmaking and ice harvesting industries; and quarried canyons.