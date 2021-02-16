Public meetings scheduled on new Kingston/Ulster park along Hudson

Scenic Hudson is working with New York State Parks and the Palisades Interstate Park Commission to create Hudson Cliffs State Park (formerly known as Quarry Waters Park) — the first state park in the city of Kingston and town of Ulster.

A series of “virtual community conversations” are scheduled for the next week with aim to help participants:

Learn about the land, its nature and history

See ideas for transforming scarred former industrial areas into vibrant public spaces

Offer ideas for the future park

Here are the registration links along with dates and times for the sessions

Thursday, February 18, 6:30-7:30 pm (Registration Closed)

Saturday, February 20, 10:00-11:00 am

Thursday, February 24, 6:30-7:30 pm (Spanish only)

Some more info from hudsoncliffsparkinfo.org.