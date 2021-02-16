Kingston Black History Month to host panel: “The Living Legacy of the Black Cowboy”

On Sunday, February 21 at 2 p.m., in celebration of Kingston Black History Month, Sarah Maslin Nir will be moderating a virtual panel called “The Living Legacy of the Black Cowboy” with three top, pioneering Afrian-American equestrians: Ellis Ferrell, the founder of The Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club in Philadelphia; Larry Callies, the founder of The Black Cowboy Museum in Texas; and Abriana Johnson, the co-founder of Young Black Equestrians (shown left to right in above photo).

“We will be discussing the erased legacy of the Black cowboy – 1 in 4 cowboys in the pioneer era were Black – and the present and future of Black Cowgirls and Cowboys — from urban riding centers, to galloping in BLM marches, to Olympic show jumpers – in America,” reads a release announcing the panel.

A link to this Zoom event will be published three days before the event at this link.

Moderator Sarah Maslin Nir is a New York Times reporter and author of Horse Crazy: The story of a woman and a world in love with an animal. The event is co-presented by Sunrays Inc, a local equestrian non profit.