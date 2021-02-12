Scheduled holidays and unscheduled snow days leave some students with less time in the classroom than others

Everything is more complicated during a pandemic. One of the ongoing challenges for school administrators in the northeast is to make sure that scheduled holidays and unscheduled snow days do not leave some students with less time in the classroom than others. In New Paltz at this time, those concerns are amplified for the large number of students who are only getting synchronous education two days a week . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.