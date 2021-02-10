Vote on playground equipment for Kingston Point

As a part of the Kingston Point Park Infrastructure Improvements Project, a soccer field and parking lot will be constructed near Kingston Point Beach. The Kingston Point Park Infrastructure Improvements Project is funded through a grant from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and will go to bid in March, with construction commencing in May 2021. Completion is expected by September.

With the City seeking additional funding, a playground will be added to the Kingston Point Park Infrastructure Improvements Project. The public is encouraged to vote on which playground design should be selected. As part of the poll, the City is proposing its first natural playscape for consideration.

To vote for a design, visit https://engagekingston.com/kingston-point-playground.