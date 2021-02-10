Ulster exec calls for restaurant hours to be extended

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan today joined county executives in the seven counties that make up the Mid-Hudson Region to call upon the New York State Liquor Authority to permit restaurants to be open an additional two hours. Currently, in order to comply with the 10 p.m. curfew restriction, restaurants must stop seating patrons at 8:30 p.m. The adjusted hours will be a benefit to restaurants struggling during the traditionally slower winter months and restaurant workers. Only 1.4 percent of COVID-19 cases have been attributed to restaurants and bars.

“The data shows that if restaurants and patrons take necessary precautions they can operate in a safe way,” said Ryan. “Under normal circumstances, the winter months are the most challenging for our local restaurants. This common sense adjustment will help our restaurant owners, their many employees, and our local economy.”

“The Ulster County Regional Chamber of Commerce applauds County Executive Pat Ryan for his efforts on behalf of the many restaurants in Ulster County who are being impacted by the current early closing time,” said Chamber President Ward Todd. “These restaurants and their staff have suffered immeasurably this past year and now is not the time to cause them additional hardship. We join County Executive Ryan and the other Hudson Valley Executives in asking Governor Cuomo to support this request in a timely manner.”