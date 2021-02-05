More contagious UK variant of Covid-19 found in Ulster County

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan said today that an Ulster County resident has tested positive for the UK strain of Covid-19, a more contagious variant of the virus .

“Today we were notified by the New York State Health Department that an Ulster County resident has tested positive for the UK strain of COVID-19,” said Ryan. “This is a critical reminder that while we have made great strides in fighting this virus, we are far from out of the woods yet. I ask that all residents remain vigilant and proactive to blunt any further spread of the virus. We must continue to social distance, wear masks, avoid gatherings, and take all precautions necessary. As county executive, I will continue to do everything within my power to advocate for additional vaccines and ensure that the distribution of available doses is done safely, quickly, and equitably.”

According to the CDC, the variant spreads more easily than other forms of the virus, and one study found that it was also more lethal, but “more studies are needed to confirm this finding.”

Advertisement

Ryan said yesterday that the apex of the Covid-19 second wave appears to be behind us, with active cases and new positivity rates falling.