Kingston man injured in shooting at Rondout Gardens

Last night at around 10 p.m., members of the Kingston Police Department responded to the Broadway Campus of the Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley (HAHV) for a subject with a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim, a 27-year-old male, had been dropped off at the emergency room by a friend. The shooting had happened elsewhere. The male was treated and later released from the hospital.

According to police, the victim would only say that the incident occurred in the area of one of the entrances to Rondout Gardens and that a green pick-up truck may have been involved. The victim would not cooperate any further, police said.

The Kingston Police Department is investigating this shooting and is asking the public’s assistance in helping identify those responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kingston Police Department at 845-331-1671. Those wishing to remain anonymous can leave a message on the department’s Tipline at 845-331-4499.