Ulster receives more vaccine doses, but still inadequate

Ulster County received 1900 Covid-19 vaccine doses this week, up from 1500 last week.

County Executive Pat Ryan said today that the county has so far received 6800 doses total, less than 10 percent of those needed to provide the first round of shots for the 70,000 Ulster residents who are eligible.

“We have to continue to be patient until supply picks up from the federal government,” said Ryan.

The 1900 doses are being distributed like so (phase / group / doses / location):

Phase 1a / healthcare and hospital workers / 800 doses / through employer

Phase 1b / other essential workers / 500 doses / county distribution sites in Kingston and Ellenville

Seniors / anyone age 65 or older / 600 doses / pharmacies

The county distribution sites are located at Kingston High School and Ellenville High School. Appointments are made online by signing up to be notified when they’re available, and scheduling a day when contacted. Ryan said all the appointments for this week have been filled. You can see which jobs are considered essential making workers eligible here. Ryan said next week additional categories would be added, including restaurant workers, taxi drivers, and those living in developmentally disabled facilities.

Appointments at pharmacies are made by contacting the pharmacy. Ryan said 100 doses each will be distributed at six local pharmacies:

Rite Aid, 485 Broadway, Kingston

Walgreens – 316 Broadway, Kingston

Walgreens – 201 Plaza Road, Kingston

Walgreens – Simmons Plaza Road, Saugerties

Walgreens – 50 N. Main Street, Ellenville

Walgreens – 3732 9W, Highland

Here is the link to the Walgreens scheduling page. We didn’t see any Covid-19 vaccination info for Rite Aid, but the phone number for the Kingston store is (845) 338-4155. Seniors who need help can contact Ulster County Office of the Aging, 845-340-3456.

As for the current state of the virus in Ulster, Ryan said the positivity rate has been in decline consistently for a week and active cases have also fallen.

“We feel increasingly confident each day that in Ulster County we think we’ve reached the apex of the second wave, and if we can all continue to do the right things, follow the precautions, that we can get this back under control,” he said.

Currently there are 2,256 active cases and 32 hospitalized, two in the ICU. The fatality total is 217.