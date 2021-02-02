Bardavon presents “Albums Revisited”: Carole King’s Tapestry 50th Anniversary stream

The Bardavon has announced that Grammy, Golden Globe and Academy Award-winners Annie Lennox and Carly Simon will headline the next “Albums Revisited”: Carole King’s Tapestry 50th Anniversary stream on Wednesday, February 10 at 8 p.m. at Bardavon Presents @You Tube. The event is curated by Bardavon production manager Stephen LaMarca with commentary by Bardavon executive director Chris Silva and others.

Celebrated and named as one of the 100 Greatest Singers of All Time by Rolling Stone Magazine, Lennox’s iconic musical career spans over four decades, going back to the early ‘80s when the internationally renowned Eurythmics were formed in collaboration with Dave Stewart. Having sold over 83 million albums worldwide, she is the first woman to be recognized with an ASCAP Fellowship. Over the years, she has worked on behalf of countless organizations. Working with UNAIDS as a Goodwill Ambassador, she became well known for her work as a tireless HIV/AIDS activist and advocate.

Simon rose to fame in the 1970s with back-to-back hit records. She has written many of her own songs and has authored a number of children’s books. She had a deep interest in music from childhood and taught herself to play the guitar. She began a music group, the Simon Sisters, with her sister Lucy. The group enjoyed minor success and made three albums together before Lucy left the band to start a family. Carly went solo in 1971 with her self-titled album Carly Simon. She had her first big hit with her single “You’re So Vain,” which remains one of her most successful songs and is generally regarded as her “signature song.” A Grammy Award followed, and she became one of the most famous singers of the 1970s. Her trail of success continued well into the next decade.

Advertisement

A portion of all donations from this streaming series will benefit People’s Place in Kingston and Dutchess Outreach in Poughkeepsie.

For additional information, e-mail boxoffice@bardavon.org.