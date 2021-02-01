Snowstorm: Ulster County executive declares state of emergency

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan declared a state of emergency today due to the winter storm now affecting the region.

“We are experiencing heavy snowfall now and it is expected to continue to accumulate well into Tuesday. Currently, road conditions are very dangerous, I am asking all residents to please stay off the roads,” said Ryan.

He said the county Department of Public works is operating 39 snow plows, five mountain snow plow routes, 11 pickups with plows, and eight pickups with plows to clear the roads as fast as possible.

Advertisement

A warming center is open and running at the 2nda Iglesia La Mision Church at 80 Elmendorf St, in Kingston. You can contact the center directly by calling 845-481-4665.