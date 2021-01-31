Community, General News

Meet the candidates for a new library director in New Paltz

by //0 comments

Elting Memorial Library in New Paltz.

The Elting Memorial Library Director Search Committee invites members of the New Paltz community to meet the top candidates for the position of library director, a role in which retiring director John Giralico has served for 47 years.

Candidate presentations will be hosted on Zoom, the first candidate on Wednesday, February 3 at 1 p.m. and the second candidate on Friday, February 12 at 4 p.m. A brief Q & A will follow each candidate’s presentation, as well as the opportunity to contribute feedback to the committee.

To register and be sent a link for this event, please write to boardpresident@eltinglibrary.org.

Advertisement

 

Post Your Thoughts