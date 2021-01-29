Six arrested in Ulster County interstate heroin bust

Members of the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team, a task force made up of law enforcement from throughout Ulster County, report the arrest of six individuals following a long-term investigation into heroin and fentanyl sales throughout Ulster County.

Starting in late September 2020, URGENT began investigating the trafficking of heroin and fentanyl from Springfield, Massachusetts and Paterson, New Jersey to Ulster County. Investigators believed narcotics were being distributed by an organization using local hotels and motels as distribution points. Investigators conducted numerous undercover buys into several individuals identified as part of the organization. Additionally, members conducted traffic stops and executed search warrants resulting in the recovery of over 1,000 bags of heroin and fentanyl over the course of the investigation.

The following individuals have been arrested and charged with the following:

Steven D. Warrick, 51, of Springfield, Massachusetts

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (2 Counts)

Louis S. Bellaro, 32, of Wawarsing, New York

Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (6 Counts)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (6 Counts)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Amber L. Mansfield, 27, of Ulster, New York

Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Julie A. Kogut, 41, of Saugerties, New York

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree

Dylan W. Case, 51, of New Paltz, New York

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (2 Counts)

Andrew D. Coddington, 29, of Ulster, New York

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (2 Counts)

All defendants were released to appear in court on a later date, with the exception of Mansfield, who was remanded to the Ulster County Jail on a probation violation as a result of the new charges.

The following agencies have members assigned to URGENT: Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, Ulster County District Attorney’s Office, Town of Shandaken Police, Ulster County Probation, Town of Plattekill Police, Village of Ellenville Police, Town of Lloyd Police and the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

Note: As always, any person(s) charged with an offense or offenses are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.