Two indicted in Kingston shooting that injured man on Elmendorf Street

Jahsi Quiles, 19, and Matthew John Harries, 21, both of Kingston, were indicted yesterday by an Ulster County grand jury.

Both Quiles and Harries are accused of second-degree attempted murder and are alleged to have acted in concert with each other with the intent to cause the death of a 21-year-old victim who was shot in the back and leg on the afternoon of October 7.

Both defendants were also indicted for first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Advertisement

Jahsi Quiles was arrested by Kingston Police on October 7, 2020. He was arraigned in the Kingston City Court before Judge Lawrence Ball and was released to pre-trial supervision.

Matthew John Harries was arrested by Kingston Police on October 8 and arraigned in the Kingston City Court before Judge Philip Kirschner and released to pre-trial supervision.

In a press release, Ulster County District Attorney David J. Clegg stated “My office is committed to reducing gun violence and will do everything in its power to see that justice is done in this case.”

Clegg commended the efforts of all the police agencies involved in the investigation, but especially the Kingston Police Department for its “rapid” response to the shooting and “prompt” apprehension of the Defendants.

The case is being prosecuted by Felony Bureau Chief, Marco Caviglia.

Quiles is represented by Tomas Petro, Esq.

Harries is represented by the office of the public defender. Both are scheduled for arraignment on February 8, 2021.

Note from the DA’s office: The criminal charge is merely an allegation that defendants committed a criminal act and is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.