Town of Kingston women arrested on drug sales charges

The City of Kingston Police Department reports the arrest of 25-year-old Meredith S. McSpirit of Rymrock Road, Town of Kingston.

Yesterday, the Kingston Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit concluded an investigation into the sale of heroin and fentanyl occurring throughout the City of Kingston with the arrest of Meredith McSpirit. McSpirit was taken into custody at her residence on Rymrock Road and brought to the Kingston Police Department where she was charged with:

two counts of Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree;

two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree

one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child

McSpirit was at the center of one of the most tragic local stories of the last decade. She was behind the wheel of a vehicle in a Saugerties crash that claimed the lives of four young men in 2015. A grand jury found McSpirit wasn’t impaired at the time of the crash and declined to indict her on any charges.