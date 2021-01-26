Highland man indicted for sexual assault against child

Natividad Rodriguez-Rivera, 35, formerly of South Street, Highland, was indicted today by an Ulster County grand jury on the charge of predatory sexual assault of a child.

Rodriguez-Rivera is accused of engaging in a course of sexual conduct between August of 2017 and August of 2019, which included multiple acts of sexual conduct with a child less than thirteen years old in the Town of Plattekill. Predatory sexual assault against a child is a class A felony.

Rodriguez-Rivera was arrested by the New York State Police in Ellenville on August 21, 2019. He was arraigned in the town of Plattekill and has been held in the Ulster County Jail with bail set in the amount of $250,000 cash or $500,000 secured bond or $750,000 unsecured bond.

Ulster County District Attorney David Clegg commended the courage of the child victim who came forward to report “these abhorrent acts” and her family who took swift action by quickly reporting the offenses to the police.

The case is being prosecuted by chief assistant district attorney Katherine R. Van Loan. Rodriguez-Rivera is represented by David Curtain, Esq. of Larkin & Ingrassia, LLP. He will be arraigned virtually by Ulster County Court in the coming weeks.

The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The New York State Police in Ellenville were assisted in their investigation by the Ulster County Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner’s Unit which is part of the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office and the New York State Forensic Investigation Center in Albany which is a division of the New York State Police.