These women business owners are paving the way

Inauguration day is here, and for the first time in American history the vice president is a woman – Kamala Harris. Women have been increasingly breaking the glass ceiling in a lot iot of places. Five Ulster County women businesspersons – Cheryl Bowers, Lagusta Yarwood, Joan Lonergan, Tamara Ehlin and Karianna Haasch – were asked how they got their businesses off the ground and running, who their supports were, and what challenges they faced along the way . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.