“Infra-Loop, Selections 1994–2020” opens Feb. 6 at The Dorsky Museum

The Samuel Dorsky Museum of Art at SUNY New Paltz announces “Kathy Goodell: Infra-Loop, Selections 1994–2020,” a survey exhibition of the artist Kathy Goodell. “Infra-Loop” explores Goodell’s work over the last 30 years, examining an artist who is constantly challenging and reinventing her practice.

The exhibition will be on view from February 6 through July 11 in The Dorsky’s Morgan Anderson Gallery and Howard Greenberg Family Gallery. It is guest curated by Andrew Woolbright.

“Infra-Loop” examines through lines in Goodell’s practice across painting, drawing and sculpture, examining a mystic language that loops between disciplines, coasts and generations.

Featuring more than 40 artworks including paintings, sculptures and multimedia installations, this exhibition is the first time Goodell’s work has been presented on a large scale. In addition to exhibiting major pieces from her career, “Infra-Loop” focuses on introducing her newest work, including some that have never been exhibited before, allowing us to draw connections and see the rhythmic poetry between the past and present.

Guest curator Woolbright is an artist, curator and critic based in Brooklyn and is an MFA graduate from the Rhode Island School of Design in painting. Woolbright founded and directs the gallery Super Dutchess, located on the Lower East Side in New York. In addition to curating, he writes for Momus, Two Coats of Paint, and Whitehot Magazine. In 2020, Woolbright will be curating a show based on his concept of Phantom Bodies with Yossi Milo Gallery and Vacancy Gallery in Shanghai. He has previously taught at the Rhode Island School of Design and currently teaches at SUNY New Paltz.

Museum hours are Wednesday–Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Closed Mondays, Tuesdays, holidays and intersessions. For more information about The Dorsky Museum and its programs, visit http://www.newpaltz.edu/museum or call (845) 257-3844.

Visitors are required to wear masks and maintain a distance of six feet between households or groups at all times. Galleries have a maximum visitor capacity to allow for safe social distancing. Hand-sanitizing stations are available for visitors upon entering the museum.