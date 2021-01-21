Hudson Valley man arrested on murder charge following 14-month manhunt

The New York State Police announce the arrest of Jamaad Mikal Murphy, 27, of Middletown, for second-degree murder.

On December 17, 2019 Murphy was indicted by an Orange County grand jury for second-degree murder related to the November 3, 2019 killing of Matthew Napoleoni outside of the Made in Puerto Rico Latin Cuisine and Sports Bar in the town of Wallkill.

After an intensive 14-month manhunt, the New York State Police and the FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force located Murphy at residence in the town of Ramapo, Rockland County. He was then transported to the Orange County jail and remanded without bail.

The following agencies assisted in the manhunt: the FBI, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York, the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office, Town of Ramapo Police, Town of Haverstraw Police, Town of Newburgh Police Department, City of Newburgh Police Department, Jacksonville Police Department in Jacksonville, NC, the Gastonia Police Department (North Carolina), the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force (DETF).