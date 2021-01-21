Highland’s Ethan Thompson signs with Marist College to play baseball

Highland High School senior Ethan Thompson recently signed with Marist College to play baseball in 2021. Thompson credits his teachers for having made a significant impact on his social and learning development. “Throughout my years in elementary, middle and high school, I have learned so much thanks to the awesome educators in the Highland Central School District,” said Thompson who also thanks his parents for being very supportive. “From farm league all the way up to little league, to long baseball trips down the east coast, they have always been there to make sure I had what I needed to thrive,” he said. “I would most definitely not be where I am today if it weren’t for them.”

Some of Thompson’s accomplishments include throwing a no-hitter in eighth grade for the varsity baseball team and receiving the Most Athletic and the Citizenship awards at his eighth-grade graduation ceremony. He also received the Scholar Athlete Award each year. “I would like to thank all of my coaches, especially Highland coaches Manganiello, Forman and Rizzo, along with my current travel coaches Matt Novak and Sean DeLawder,” said Thompson. “I have greatly appreciated the support from the local community as well.”