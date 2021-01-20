Maverick Concerts’ executive director steps down

The Maverick Concerts’ board of directors has announced the departure of Kitt Potter as executive director of Maverick Concerts. Potter joined Maverick Concerts in 2016 and over the past four years has solidified and expanded the organization’s mission and vision.

Speaking on behalf of the board of directors, chair Steve McGrath said, “The board is appreciative of the dedication and enthusiasm Kitt has demonstrated over the years and wishes her the best of luck in her future endeavors.”

Like many performing arts venues, the pandemic resulted in the cancellation of its 2020 season and now continued uncertainty concerning the viability and scope of a 2021 summer festival. “Consequently, we made the difficult decision to eliminate the position of executive director due to financial reasons brought on by the pandemic,” said McGrath. “The board fully expects that future seasons will uphold the tradition of quality and thought-provoking programming that have long been part of Maverick Concerts’ identity.”

Potter leaves Maverick Concerts in a strong position for continued growth and outreach to the greater Woodstock community. Speaking about her service to Maverick Concerts, she said, “This organization and the Woodstock community have been so good to me over the past four years and I am incredibly proud of the accomplishments that the board, supporters, team, volunteers and I have together achieved for the organization. To have been granted the opportunity to work alongside the incredible music director, the amazing Team Maverick and such an awesome core of volunteers has been my joy. It has been an honor to lead this beautiful historic venue, a true gem in the greater Woodstock area and I will continue to support and champion Maverick Concerts in the years to come.”