Kingston police make arrest in July St. James Street murder

The City of Kingston Police Department reports the arrest of 37-year-old Raymond A. Snyder of Murray Street in Kingston for Murder in the 2nd Degree and Burglary in the 1st Degree.

On July 11, 2020 the Kingston Police Department received a call for shots fired at a residence on St. James Street. Uniformed Patrol officers responded and located a male ultimately determined to be 47-year-old Romero K. Underwood at the residence with an apparent gunshot wound.

Underwood was transported to Hudson Valley Health Alliance Hospital (Broadway Campus) where he ultimately succumbed to his wounds. Detectives and investigators from the Kingston Police Department, New York State Police, and Ulster County Sheriff’s Office immediately began an investigation into the case.

Members of the Kingston Police Department’s Detective Division and Special Investigations Unit furthered the investigation into the death today with the arrest of Romero Underwood with the arrest of Raymond Snyder. Snyder was processed at the Kingston Police department and is currently awaiting arraignment.

Detectives and investigators are continuing their investigation into the matter.