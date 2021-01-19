Two arrested following Shandaken drug investigation

Members of the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team (URGENT) and Town of Shandaken Police report the arrest of two Chichester men after an investigation into narcotics sales in the town of Shandaken.

On January 16, URGENT, along with members of the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and Town of Shandaken Police Department, executed a search warrant at an address on Route 214 in Chichester. URGENT seized approximately 212 grams of loose, uncut fentanyl, 11 grams of cocaine, alprazolam and methadone tablets, a quantity of cash, and drug packaging materials. As a result, Christopher Carter, 47, and Bobby Blue Jr., 42, were charged with the offenses below:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree – A2 felony (narcotic 4 ounces or more)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree – B felony (narcotic intent to sell)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree – C felony (narcotic drug 1/8 ounce or more)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree – D felony (controlled substance intent to sell)

Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree – A misdemeanor

Both defendants were arraigned in the Town of Shandaken Justice Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail. The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

Any person(s) charged with an offense or offenses are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The following agencies have members assigned to URGENT: Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, Ulster County District Attorney’s Office, Town of Shandaken Police, Ulster County Probation, Town of Plattekill Police, Village of Ellenville Police and the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations.