Saugerties teen charged with DWI, reckless driving following crash

An unlicensed and intoxicated Saugerties teen crashed into an unoccupied vehicle early this morning on Mike Kraut Road in the town of Saugerties causing damage, according to police.

On January 19 at 1:35 a.m., Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a personal injury motor vehicle crash in front of 61 Mike Kraut Road in the town of Saugerties. Ulster County 911 reported that a vehicle had crashed into a residence and that the vehicle was on fire and occupants were entrapped. Upon arrival, officers found all occupants were out of the vehicle. Police established that the operator of the vehicle, a 17-year-old female from Saugerties, was operating a 1998 Honda recklessly northbound on Mike Kraut Road at an excessive speed. The vehicle veered off the westbound shoulder of the roadway and into the yard at 61 Mike Kraut Road, colliding with a parked, unoccupied vehicle, propelling that vehicle into another vehicle that was parked. (The vehicle had not crashed into the residence as initially reported) The 17-year-old operator and her 19-year-old male passenger were treated at the scene by paramedics and then transported by DIAZ Ambulance to the Westchester Medical Center Health Alliance Hospital Broadway campus in Kingston.

The female is scheduled to appear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on January 27 to answer her charges. Additional charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

The Malden/West Camp Fire Department and Diaz Ambulance assisted at the scene.