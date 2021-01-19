Kingston man struck and killed while walking on side of road

An 80-year-old Kingston man was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday while walking on the side of Route 17K.

According to police, a state trooper was nearby when it happened. At about 11:15 p.m., a trooper was stopping another vehicle when he heard the sound of an accident behind him. The trooper saw a white Nissan Rogue with frontend damage on the opposite side of the road and a male lying on the pavement in front of the vehicle. The trooper rushed to the man’s aid and began administered CPR and notified Orange County 911. Town of Newburgh EMS arrived at the scene a short time later and took over life-saving measures.

The victim, identified as John C. Peda, of the Kingston, was transported to St Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The investigation revealed that the operator of the Nissan was not impaired and there are no charges pending at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.