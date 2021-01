Two Saugerties restaurants announced they would close temporarily following a positive test for Covid-19 by a staff member.

Miss Lucy’s Kitchen, located at 90 Partition Street, announced Friday, June 15 that it would close until further notice. Here is the message:

The next day, Annarella Ristorante, located at 276 Malden Turnpike, announced it would close for the same reason. Here’s the full announcement: