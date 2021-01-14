In New Paltz, bike-path plan clears hurdle

Putting in a mixed-use path for bicyclists and pedestrians along Henry W. DuBois Drive will not result in a significant environmental impact, New Paltz’s town board determined at its January 7 meeting. The two-way path with buffer, which paid for by a federal grant, is intended to shore up a link along the Empire State Trail through the town.

Some neighbors along the stretch have expressed concerns about trees being killed for the sake of this project, but the preferred design alternative — running the path along the south side of the street, and almost entirely in areas already paved — could minimize the arboreal death toll.

State transportation officials demand alternatives for such a project. The major option for this one was a sidewalk the entire length (rather than asphalt. Once an alternative is finalized,, another public meeting will be held, expected this spring.