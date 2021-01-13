Police make arrest in Ulster County hit-and-run

State Police in Ellenville arrested Brysen R. Tota, 24, of Kingston, in connection with a hit-and-run accident that injured a 62-year-old pedestrian in Accord on January 2.
During the course of the investigation, troopers determined that Tota was the driver of a 2010 Gray Audi A4 that struck Accord resident George Barley and then fled the scene.
Tota was charged with:
- Leaving the Scene of an Accident involving serious injury (felony)
- Tampering with Physical Evidence (felony)
- Assault 2nd degree (felony), Aggravated Unlicensed Operator 2nd degree (misdemeanor)
He was arraigned in front of Town Justice Shaheen and remanded to Ulster County Jail in lieu of $7,500 cash/and $15,000 unsecured bond. He has a return date on January 15 at 10 a.m. in the Town of Rochester Court.
