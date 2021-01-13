Police make arrest in Ulster County hit-and-run

State Police in Ellenville arrested Brysen R. Tota, 24, of Kingston, in connection with a hit-and-run accident that injured a 62-year-old pedestrian in Accord on January 2.

During the course of the investigation, troopers determined that Tota was the driver of a 2010 Gray Audi A4 that struck Accord resident George Barley and then fled the scene.

Tota was charged with:

Leaving the Scene of an Accident involving serious injury (felony)

Tampering with Physical Evidence (felony)

Assault 2nd degree (felony), Aggravated Unlicensed Operator 2nd degree (misdemeanor)

He was arraigned in front of Town Justice Shaheen and remanded to Ulster County Jail in lieu of $7,500 cash/and $15,000 unsecured bond. He has a return date on January 15 at 10 a.m. in the Town of Rochester Court.