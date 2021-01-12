Paycheck Protection Program reopened

The U.S. Small Business Administration this week re-opened Paycheck Protection Program for new and certain existing borrowers, following the passage of the most recent Covid-19 relief legislation. The program provides low-interest loans which will be forgiven if businesses meet criteria requiring them to keep most employees on the payroll.

According to a statement from Congressman Antonio Delgado (D-Rhinebeck), the program has helped over 9,100 small businesses retain approximately 73,000 employees in New York’s 19th Congressional District.

Business owners who are looking for more information on the program or have questions on how to apply should visit the SBA website here. Businesses can find contact information for local SBA representatives here.