Cooking for a Cause raises money for local non-profits

Hudson Valley Eats has brought together five of the Hudson Valley’s top chefs for a fundraising cooking event beginning January 12 called “Cooking For A Cause” to benefit local non-profits who specialize in getting food directly to locals in need.

The fundraiser is comprised of online cooking classes every Tuesday from January 12 to February 2, from 6-7:30 p.m. Tickets are $50, and for each class ticket sold, and 100 percent of the proceeds go to the dedicated non-profit paired with that class.

Participants will be sent a shopping list for ingredients in advance and a Zoom link for the live cooking show. Participants can cook along with the chef or simply watch. Anyone can ask the chef questions along the way.

Tickets can be purchased online here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cooking-for-a-cause-tickets-132578954221

Non-profits and classes from chefs include: