Cooking for a Cause raises money for local non-profits

Hudson Valley Eats has brought together five of the Hudson Valley’s top chefs for a fundraising cooking event beginning January 12 called “Cooking For A Cause” to benefit local non-profits who specialize in getting food directly to locals in need.
The fundraiser is comprised of online cooking classes every Tuesday from January 12 to February 2, from 6-7:30 p.m. Tickets are $50, and for each class ticket sold, and 100 percent of the proceeds go to the dedicated non-profit paired with that class.
Participants will be sent a shopping list for ingredients in advance and a Zoom link for the live cooking show. Participants can cook along with the chef or simply watch. Anyone can ask the chef questions along the way.
Tickets can be purchased online here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cooking-for-a-cause-tickets-132578954221
Non-profits and classes from chefs include:
- Dutchess Outreach (1/12/2021): Chef Rebecca Carucci, cooking plant-based recipes with Frances Gonzalez, a specialist in vegan wines. Chef Carucci is going to demonstrate how to cook Mexican Style Stuffed Sweet Potatoes. It is chock full of omega 3, protein, iron, B12s and is guaranteed to satisfy your hunger for winter comfort food.
- People’s Place (1/19/2021): Chef Agnes Devereaux, owner of The Village Tea Room Restaurant & Bake Shop in New Paltz, will teach how to make Pan Seared Hudson Valley Steelhead Trout with escargot butter and butternut squash with onions, sage, and grapes.
- Feeding Westchester (1/26/2021): Chef Leslie Lampert is converting your fridge rejects (wilted, shriveled veggies, bruised fruits, gently expired yogurt, cottage cheese, tomato paste, forgotten frozen meats), to pantry pariahs (a leftover handful of rice, a half-cup pasta, that almond flour you bought for one recipe), Leslie, The Scrappy Chef, will teach you how to transform your neglected leftovers to create healthful, delicious meals that prevent food waste!
- Meals on Wheels (2/2/2021): Chef Chef Whitton is the owner of Pier 701 in Piermont and recently opened Autumn, a fine dining French cuisine restaurant in Sparkill, New York. Enjoy an evening in Paris with Chef Whitton as he shows how to prepare a classic Coq a Vin with mixed vegetables and mashed potatoes.
- Second Chance Foods (2/9/2021): Chef Shelley Boris Do you love risotto, but only eat it when you go out to a restaurant, because you have heard how difficult it is to cook correctly? Shelley and her son, Philip Lewis, are going to teach you how to make the perfect risotto every time by demonstrating the basic techniques involved, while also giving you variations that will be right for any occasion.