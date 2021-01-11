New Paltz teen bound for American Idol

ABC’s hit show American Idol on February 14 will include local singer, songwriter and musician Laila Mach. The New Paltz High School sophomore just punched her golden ticket to the award-winning live singing competition that is fielded by star-studded judges including Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan and hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

Mach, who will fly to Hollywood and be part of this season’s opening Valentine’s Day show, is a member of the high school’s choirs under the direction of Nicole Foti. Mach, a talented vocalist, is also an instrumentalist who plays guitar and piano as well as a songwriter. She recently launched her first album, Stuck on You (https://music.apple.com/us/album/stuck-on-you/1546561572?fbclid=IwAR0wOl3EbP75rx57vBNzazL8pe2Jtcn6973avg-t80KDARnZ_1R989BHyVc).

Having passed rounds of auditions for the show on Zoom, Mach was chosen to fly to San Diego to audition in person. On New Year’s Eve, a promotion for the show featured Mach and some of the other contestants chosen to move forward. Mach’s family’s reaction to her receiving the ticket to Hollywood was seen by millions of viewers as her two younger sisters, mother SaraBeth Valentino-Mach and her father James Mach, screamed in joy of the announcement (www.facebook.com/AmericanIdol/videos/2746448189000851).

Tune into American Idol on February 14. Break a leg, Laila Mach!

Laila is super-excited for what’s to come and is looking forward to the American Idol season premiere on Sunday, February 14. “I’m thrilled that I will be on the show this season. I’m so glad I have never given up on my goals, even when I’ve been told ‘No’ in the past. I’m looking forward to all good things ahead!”

To learn more about the local superstar-to-be, visit www.facebook.com/lailamofficial.